KIEHLE, Francis L. "Jimmy" Of Kingston and his beloved Charlestown, passed away at BID Plymouth, Thursday, October 3, 2019, after a lingering illness. Born in Boston, March 11, 1926. Jimmy attended St. Mary's Grammar School and graduated from Charlestown High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII, where he served in the capacity of MP. He has been retired from the MBTA for 32 years. He has been an active member of the Bunker Hill Council #62 Knights of Columbus in Charlestown, American Legion in Somerville, and the Elks in Revere.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary (Sullivan) Kiehle and his sisters, Florence Higgins and Theresa Whelan. He is survived by his niece Mary Ann Sheldon and her husband Gerald of Bridgewater and many nieces and nephews.
A Period of Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, PLYMOUTH, followed by a Funeral Mass, 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Church, 272 Main Street, Kingston. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston Animal Shelter, 28 Evergreen Street, Kingston, MA 02364. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com Cartmell Funeral Home
(508) 746-2162
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 5, 2019