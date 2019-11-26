|
REILLY, Francis L. Of Dennis Port, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25 at the age of 81. Mr. Reilly was born and raised in Waltham, son of the late Francis M. and Theresa C. (Murphy) Reilly. Francis graduated from Waltham High Class of 1956. He attended Northeastern and graduated from American Banking Institute, Boston. He worked for Newton-Waltham Bank & Trust and Fleet & Bay Bank. He retired as a Vault Manager. He is survived by his sister Virginia A. Powderly of Fairfax, VA and his brother Own J. Reilly of South Dennis. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30th from 9:30-10 AM at St. Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth, MA 02664. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham, MA. Donations in his name may be made to MSPCA, 1577 Falmouth Rd., Centerville, MA 02632. For more information and online memorial, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019