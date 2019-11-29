Home

FRANCIS L. REILLY

REILLY, Francis L. Of Dennis Port, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 81.

Mr. Reilly was born and raised in Waltham, son of the late Francis M. and Theresa C. (Murphy) Reilly. Francis graduated from Waltham High Class of 1956. He attended Northeastern and graduated from American Banking Institute, Boston. He worked for Newton-Waltham Bank & Trust and Fleet & Bay Bank. He retired as a Vault Manager.

He is survived by his sister Virginia A. Powderly of Fairfax, VA; his brothers Owen J. Reilly of South Dennis and the late Richard J. Reilly of North Reading; and also by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30th, from 9:30-10 AM, at St. Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth, MA 02664. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham, MA. Donations in his name may be made to MSPCA, 1577 Falmouth Rd., Centerville, MA 02632.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019
