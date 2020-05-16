|
RING, Francis L. "Frank" Age 89, of Cumberland, passed away May 7, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Eckberg) Ring. They were happily married for 60 years. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Sullivan) Ring. Francis was an executive in the hearing aid industry for over 65 years and was still working up to the time of his illness. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Keith D. Ring of Woonsocket, RI, Kurt D. Ring and his wife Wendy of Andover, MA and Karl D. Ring and his wife Michelle of Atlanta, GA, his brother, Jack Ring, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was the father of the late Kevin Ring and the brother of the late Michael Ring and Mary Ellen Walsh. The Funeral and burial are private. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, CUMBERLAND, RI.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020