LYONS, Francis Died February 6, 2020, seventeen months after being diagnosed with cancer. He leaves behind his wife Patricia, son Ian, and daughter Hannah. Francis was raised by his mother Nora and father James in Liscannor, Ireland, along with his brothers Richard, Jimmy, Dermot, Cyril, Albert, and George, and sisters Mary, Bridget, and Noreen. Francis enjoyed gardening, cooking, music, poetry, reading, the ocean, and a good laugh. He will be remembered as a hardworking, kind and gentle man, who touched the lives of many. His bravery during these last months of his life leaves us humbled.
Calling Hours are on Thursday, February 13th, between 5pm and 8pm, at the Douglass Funeral Home, in LEXINGTON. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 14th, at the Follen Community Church in East Lexington. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020