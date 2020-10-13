COLLINS, Francis M., Jr. Of Dedham, Oct. 9, father of Shawn of Mansfield, Jared of Quincy and Matthew of Mansfield. Brother of James Peterson of Walpole, Michael Peterson and his wife Kathryn of Norton and the late Mary M. Collins. Also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1 PM in St. Joseph Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Life Teen Center, 420 High St., Dedham, MA 02026 would be appreciated. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website.