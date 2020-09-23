LEE, Francis M. "Frank" Of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield, September 21, 2020. Beloved son of the late Elizabeth (Stevenson) and Michael J. Lee. Dear and devoted brother of Robert E. Lee and his wife, Fay, of Alton, NH and the late Patricia Maggio. Loving and caring uncle of Michael Lee, Christine E. Woodson, Peter Maggio and Patricia Kelley; and loving great-uncle of Christina and Marysa Maggio, Joseph and Erin Kelley and Jeremiah Lee. Because of COVID-19 and for the safety and concern for their family and friends, services for Frank will be private at this time. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Frank was the former Chairman of the Conservation Commission for the City of Peabody, former museum docent for the Peabody Essex Museum and the retired Environmental Affairs Attorney for Boston Edison. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank's memory to Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester, MA 02125 or to the Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem, MA 01970 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120





