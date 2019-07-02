|
MAHONEY, Francis "Frank" Age 77, of Quincy passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late Francis and Helen (Landers) Mahoney. Loving brother of Judy Gibson of Sarasota, Florida. Uncle of Scott Newcomb of Waltham, Massachusetts and Elana Gallagher of Sarasota, Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 115 Crescent Street, Quincy, Tuesday, July 16th, at 10:00 AM, family and friends invited. Interment New Calvary Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences; www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019