Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
CALIRI, Francis Mark Of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Brenda L. (Walsh) Caliri. Loving son of Donna (Cregar) Caliri and the late Francis J. Caliri. Loving father of Leanne Caliri and Allison Caliri, both of Woburn. Devoted brother of Ronald Caliri of MN, David Caliri of Lexington, Deborah Farrell of Wilmington, Robert Caliri of Lexington, and Susan Hayes of Burlington. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. An HVAC Technician with Local 537, Mark was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, boating and fishing.

Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, October 27, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 2pm to 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Funeral Service and interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Jennifer's Gift of Hope at www.jennifersgiftofhope.org or by mail to P.O. Box 108, Maynard, MA 01754. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019
