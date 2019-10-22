|
|
McGONAGLE, Francis "Frank" Age 88, died peacefully on October 13th, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Providence, RI.
Frank was born in Boston, MA, and raised in Sommerville, MA. After graduating from Boston College in 1952, he served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean conflict.
In 1966, he lost his wife, Charlotte in an automobile accident, which left him severely burned. As a result of this experience, he learned about an international self-help organization, The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors. He served on this organization's board and became its president in 1993.
His business career spanned a half-century of advertising and public relations management assignments for Hallmark Cards, Hunt Foods, and Honeywell Automotive (Fram, Autolite, and Bendix). In 1991, he founded Brenton Productions, a television production enterprise specializing in automotive oriented cable programing.
He is survived by his wife Arlene of 41 years, plus his five children Charles, Margaret, Peter, Michael, and Timothy, four daughters-in-law and one son-in-law, along with eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16th 12:00 PM at the First Unitarian Church of Providence, 1 Benevolent Street, Providence, RI 02906 (401) 421-7970, www.firstunitarianprov.org In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory can be made to The Hamilton House, 276 Angell St., Providence, RI 02906, www.historichamilton.com or The Phoenix Society, Inc. 525 Ottawa Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, www.phoenix-society.org complete obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019