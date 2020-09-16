O'BRIEN, Francis "Frank" Of Newton, formerly of Headford, County Galway, Ireland, September 15, 2020. Former beloved husband of Mary Anne (Keady) O'Brien. Frank was predeceased by his beloved daughter Margaret Bridget; by parents: Stephen and Margaret (Walsh) of Co. Galway, Ireland, and by brothers: Thomas of Co. Galway, Ireland; Rev. Fr. John of Pinehurst, NC; James of Newton, and his surviving wife Joan (Healy). He will be forever remembered by his family: Patrick and his wife Nancy of Chestnut Hill; Mary Saul and her husband Damien of Co. Meath, Ireland; Bridgett Egner and her husband Robert of Tiburon, CA; Stephen of Waltham; Christopher and his wife Peggy of Co. Galway, Ireland; and Ann McDonnell and her husband Joseph of Co. Mayo, Ireland; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Frank are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Francis O'Brien's name to: The Irish Cultural Centre of New England, 200 New Boston Drive, Canton, MA 02021. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600