1/
FRANCIS "FRANK" O'BRIEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'BRIEN, Francis "Frank" Of Newton, formerly of Headford, County Galway, Ireland, September 15, 2020. Former beloved husband of Mary Anne (Keady) O'Brien. Frank was predeceased by his beloved daughter Margaret Bridget; by parents: Stephen and Margaret (Walsh) of Co. Galway, Ireland, and by brothers: Thomas of Co. Galway, Ireland; Rev. Fr. John of Pinehurst, NC; James of Newton, and his surviving wife Joan (Healy). He will be forever remembered by his family: Patrick and his wife Nancy of Chestnut Hill; Mary Saul and her husband Damien of Co. Meath, Ireland; Bridgett Egner and her husband Robert of Tiburon, CA; Stephen of Waltham; Christopher and his wife Peggy of Co. Galway, Ireland; and Ann McDonnell and her husband Joseph of Co. Mayo, Ireland; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Frank are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Francis O'Brien's name to: The Irish Cultural Centre of New England, 200 New Boston Drive, Canton, MA 02021. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved