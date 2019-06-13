BYRNE, Francis P. In Uxbridge, formerly of Brighton, June 11, 2019. Devoted father of Francis and his wife Natalie of Quincy, Karen Brewer and her husband Jeff of Uxbridge, Walter and his wife Diane, Stephen, all of Auburn and Kevin of Hoboken, NJ. Loving grandfather of Courtney, Kelly, James, Mary, Laura, Ryan and Caitlyn. Brother of Mary Farren of Brighton and the late James Byrne. Former husband of Eleanor (Breen) Byrne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank was born and raised in Brighton and graduated from St. Columbkille High School in 1956. He was an avid baseball fan, especially the old Boston Braves and of course the Boston Red Sox. He coached Little League baseball and became the president of the Allston North Little League. He earned his Associate's and Bachelor's degrees in electrical engineering from Northeastern University. He worked at MIT and Raytheon and received the Apollo Achievement Award from NASA for his contributions to the team that culminated in man's first landing on the moon with Apollo 11. He worked at Digital Equipment Corporation for over 15 years and helped design technology facilities in Ireland and Scotland. In retirement, he went back to school, earned a certificate at UMass Boston in Substance Abuse Counseling, and worked as a counselor at the Hope House Men's Recovery Home in Boston for five years. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, June 20th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton St., Allston, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, June 19th from 4-8 in the funeral home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton Street, Allston, MA 02134. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000 Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary