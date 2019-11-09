|
CHIAMPA, Francis P. Jr. "Frank" Age 67, of Charlton, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3rd after a lengthy illness. Husband of Ann Marie (Tedeschi) Chiampa. Son of the late Francis P. M.D. and Margaret L. (Fitzgerald) Chiampa. Brother of Eleanor M. Fuller of Warren, RI, Paul F. Chiampa and his wife Joan of Pembroke and David M. Chiampa and his wife Mary Ann of Shrewsbury and the late Richard G. Chiampa. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Francis played an important role in raising Ann Marie's twin daughters, Danielle and Jess Proia, and he adored his young grandson Nicholas "Nico" Abbott. In keeping with Frank's wishes, private Graveside Services were held, with immediate family only, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. To view Frank's online tribute, share a memory or offer condolence, please visit www.Chiampafuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Chiampa Funeral Home, SHREWSBURY
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019