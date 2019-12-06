Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
8:00 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of St. Luke
132 Lexington St.
Belmont, MA
FRANCIS P. CLINTON Obituary
CLINTON, Francis P. Of Watertown, Dec. 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eileen M. (McCarthy) Clinton. Devoted father of Eileen M. Fine & her fiancé Fran Beauregard of Marlboro, John J. Clinton & his wife Helen of Watertown, Maureen F. Ohnemus & her husband Eric of Franklin, Mark C. Clinton of Franklin & Colleen A. Hamel & her husband Richard of Groveland. Father-in-law of Earl Fine and Allison Clinton. Brother of the late Barbara A. Clinton, Dolores Liberatore & Pauline Morgan. He is survived by 10 grandchildren. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rte. 16), WATERTOWN, on Monday, at 8 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, at 9 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-6 P.M. Late U.S. Army Veteran and a former member of the Watertown Amvets. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Luke's Parish or the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
