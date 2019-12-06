|
CLINTON, Francis P. Of Watertown, Dec. 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eileen M. (McCarthy) Clinton. Devoted father of Eileen M. Fine & her fiancé Fran Beauregard of Marlboro, John J. Clinton & his wife Helen of Watertown, Maureen F. Ohnemus & her husband Eric of Franklin, Mark C. Clinton of Franklin & Colleen A. Hamel & her husband Richard of Groveland. Father-in-law of Earl Fine and Allison Clinton. Brother of the late Barbara A. Clinton, Dolores Liberatore & Pauline Morgan. He is survived by 10 grandchildren. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rte. 16), WATERTOWN, on Monday, at 8 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, at 9 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-6 P.M. Late U.S. Army Veteran and a former member of the Watertown Amvets. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Luke's Parish or the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019