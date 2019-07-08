Boston Globe Obituaries
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
59 Nichols St.
Everett-Chelsea, MA
View Map
Resources
FRANCIS P. CONDON

FRANCIS P. CONDON Obituary
CONDON, Francis P. Of Duxbury, formerly of Everett, July 2. Beloved husband of Alison L. (Haight). Devoted son of the late William M. and Mary T. (Sullivan) Condon. Dear and devoted father of Kimberly Bernasconi and her husband, Christopher, of Halifax, William M. Condon and his wife, Jennifer, of Bridgewater, Leanne Condon of Holbrook, David P. Condon of Holbrook, Aaron Haight of Medford and his fiancée, Kristina Rae,and Kelsey Fitzmaurice of Duxbury. Dear brother of Anne L. Condon and Jean M. Dickson and her husband, David of Everett. Loving grandfather of Kaileen and Lindsey Bernasconi, Lily Hutchinson, Thomas and Jack Condon and Skye Belestra. He leaves behind lifelong friends, Paula Allen Condon, Robert McCarthy, Karen Smolens and many more too numerous to mention. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Francis' Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) EVERETT, Wednesday, July 10 from 4-8 p.m. His Funeral will be from the funeral home on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Everett-Chelsea at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Francis served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Gulf War and was honorably discharge as a CPO. Late computer programmer for the Commonwealth of Mass, DTA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Francis' memory to , 70 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019
