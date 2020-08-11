Boston Globe Obituaries
DOWD, Francis P. "Frank" Of Acton, formerly of Boston, died peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer on August 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor (McMahon) Dowd. Loving father of Matthew F. Dowd and his wife Julianne of Shrewsbury and Christina L. Bieniek and her husband Robert of Worcester. Cherished Papa of Meghan, Liam, Brendan and Audrey. Devoted brother of James and Valerie Dowd, Daniel and Maryann Dowd, Dolores and Ron Kindel, Agnes and Bob Rutkowski, Michelle and Dick Golden and Richard Dowd. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, Aug.14, at 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church Centre St., West Roxbury at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation in the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30am. Committal service with Marine Corps Honors will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. All services held under the guidelines of Covid - 19. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Franks name to The NAN Project, 125 Hartwell Ave., Lexington, MA 02421 www.thenanproject.org Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home www.lawlerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020
