JACOBS, Francis P. Age 73, of Everett, beloved son of the late Joseph and Bridget (Betty) Jacobs, passed away from complications due to COVID-19, on May 11, 2020. A lifelong Red Sox fan, he held season tickets to Fenway Park over four decades. Frank battled mental illness for his entire adult life, but remained a gentle soul with a strong intellect and faced his affliction with courage. Frank is survived by his brother, Joseph Jacobs and his wife Joan, his sister, Lois Pasquerella, his brother, Robert Jacobs, and several nephews and nieces. All who knew him will miss him. Services will be private. For obit/guestbook:
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020