1/1
FRANCIS P. MANZELLI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANZELLI, Francis P. "Fran" Age 79, of Yarmouth Port, passed away in the care and comfort of his loving family on November 19, 2020. Fran, the son of the late Attilio and Ida (Gatti) Manzelli, was born in Cambridge and raised in Watertown. He was the devoted husband for 51 years of Jane A. (Raftery), beloved father of Elena and her husband Jayson DeAngelis of North Reading and Erik Manzelli of Reading. Fran cherished his family more than anything, especially being Papa to his four granddaughters, Julia, Chloe and Audrey DeAngelis and Stella Manzelli.

Fran is survived by his brothers, Robert A. Manzelli and wife Barbara of Watertown, Thomas P. Manzelli and his late wife Arlene of Bedford, and his sister Marilyn J. Cookson and her husband John of Marstons Mills. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, South Yarmouth on Tuesday, Nov 24th, at 11 am. The Funeral Mass can be streamed on Facebook Live by going to:

www.facebook.com/stpiusxsy/videos You do not need a Facebook account to watch.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic and Biliary Tumor Center at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Notes of comfort may be sent to Fran's family at www.MorrisOConnor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Yarmouth
58 Long Pond Drive
Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved