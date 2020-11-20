MANZELLI, Francis P. "Fran" Age 79, of Yarmouth Port, passed away in the care and comfort of his loving family on November 19, 2020. Fran, the son of the late Attilio and Ida (Gatti) Manzelli, was born in Cambridge and raised in Watertown. He was the devoted husband for 51 years of Jane A. (Raftery), beloved father of Elena and her husband Jayson DeAngelis of North Reading and Erik Manzelli of Reading. Fran cherished his family more than anything, especially being Papa to his four granddaughters, Julia, Chloe and Audrey DeAngelis and Stella Manzelli.
Fran is survived by his brothers, Robert A. Manzelli and wife Barbara of Watertown, Thomas P. Manzelli and his late wife Arlene of Bedford, and his sister Marilyn J. Cookson and her husband John of Marstons Mills. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, South Yarmouth on Tuesday, Nov 24th, at 11 am. The Funeral Mass can be streamed on Facebook Live by going to:www.facebook.com/stpiusxsy/videos
You do not need a Facebook account to watch.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic and Biliary Tumor Center at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Notes of comfort may be sent to Fran's family at www.MorrisOConnor.com