Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
481 Quaker Rd.
N. Falmouth, MA
McDONAGH, Francis P. Age 80, of N. Falmouth died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Husband of Linda A. (Lewey) McDonagh. Born in Dorchester, the son of the late Patrick J. and Mary P. (McKeon) McDonagh. Also, survived by his brother James McDonagh and wife Karen of Plymouth, his sister Mary Eileen Walsh and husband George of Orleans; and 10 nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: 4-7pm on Wednesday, Mar. 18, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Hwy. (Rt. 28A), WEST FALMOUTH. Funeral Mass: 11am on Thursday, Mar. 19 at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Rd., N. Falmouth. For online guestbook and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason W. Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
