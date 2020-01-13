|
SUMMA, Francis P. IV "Frankie" Of Methuen, December 17, 2019. Beloved son of Frank Summa, III and his wife Linda of Methuen and his late mother Jo-Ann (Mattuchio) Summa. Cherished brother of Tanya Summa of Salem, NH, his twin Anthony Summa and his wife Valerie of North Port, FL, Ashley Summa of Methuen, Michael Summa of Bradford, Jimmy Summa and Steven Summa, both of Methuen. He was the loving companion of Ashley Drehle of Lowell and the former husband of Nicole Dallon of Lawrence. Further survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Monica Church, 214 Lawrence Street, Methuen, Friday, January 17th, at 9:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment services will be private and held at a later date. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of WILMINGTON. For complete obituary, and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020