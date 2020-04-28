|
|
PANDOLPH, Francis Jr. "Frankie" Age 62 of Bedford and Woburn, passed away on April 24, 2020 from complications with Covid – 19. Beloved son of the late Francis "Frank" and Antonette "Netta" (Chiumiento) Pandolph. Loving brother of Nan Quinlan of Woburn. Cherished Uncle of Thomas F. Quinlan of Wilmington and great-uncle of Autumn and Tommy Quinlan. The family wishes to thank the Clinical and Administrative staff of the Dept. of Developmental Services for their support thru the years. Frankie's sister especially appreciates the devotion and care of his caretakers at the Bedford House, where he resided for the past several years. He will be deeply missed by both his family and his extended family at the Bedford House. Remembrances may be made in honor of Frankie to "Make a Wish" Foundation of Massachusetts, 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020