PRESPOLIS, Francis December 31, of Everett, formerly of Cambridge. Beloved son of the late John and Jennie (Slyginski) Prespolis. Devoted brother of Carol Nakahara, Janet Buchino, Paula Couture, Helen Botelho and the late John and Michael Prespolis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Former employee of the City of Cambridge. His family requests that you pay it forward in his memory. Services private. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Francis PRESPOLIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020