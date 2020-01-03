Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS PRESPOLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS PRESPOLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS PRESPOLIS Obituary
PRESPOLIS, Francis December 31, of Everett, formerly of Cambridge. Beloved son of the late John and Jennie (Slyginski) Prespolis. Devoted brother of Carol Nakahara, Janet Buchino, Paula Couture, Helen Botelho and the late John and Michael Prespolis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Former employee of the City of Cambridge. His family requests that you pay it forward in his memory. Services private. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Francis PRESPOLIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -