Obituary Condolences Flowers HAZEL, Francis Putnam Jr. "Frank" Died peacefully on May 23, 2019, shortly before his 101st birthday, at his home in Arlington, MA. He had a long and good life, full of love, family, friends and many accomplishments. Frank was predeceased by Inez Hazel, his wife of 70 years, his brother David Hazel, and son-in-law James Smith.



Frank grew up in the small, but thriving, African-American community of West Medford, MA. He graduated from Tufts University, class of 1941, with a degree in chemistry. During World War II he worked as an electrical engineer at the United States Signal Corps in Monmouth, New Jersey.



After the war he worked at General Electric, Sylvania, Lincoln Lab, and MITRE Corporation. During his 25 years at MITRE, he found the calling that matched his love of language and technology with his empowering management style. As Director of Information Services, he oversaw multiple departments: Technical Writing and Illustration, Technical Library, Photography, Cartography, the Model Shop, and Public Relations. His team was highly innovative and won numerous awards for excellence for MITRE.



Frank and Inez lived in Lexington for almost 50 years, most of that time in Peacock Farm. Their three daughters were raised there, and it was home base for numerous grandchildren attending local universities. Frank was an active participant in the Peacock Farm Association and in Lexington town government. He was a founding member of the Lexington Civil Rights Committee and its Fair Housing Committee.



He was a longtime faithful member of Grace Church Episcopal (Medford). There, with his friend Oscar, he created and led the Bible study group for over 13 years.



Frank was always eager to help family and friends write well-constructed and grammatically correct communications of all types. He was uncommonly skilled at writing and editing, and it was one of his passions. Frank generously shared his wisdom and experience to help family and friends navigate life's challenges and opportunities.



His other joys were sailing, either solo or with his best friend Bill, photography, new technology, reading an eclectic variety of books, listening to music, especially classical and jazz, and observing the seasons unfold outside his window.



In June 2018, Frank enjoyed a wonderful 100th birthday and Father's Day celebration of his life with all of his extended family and many friends.



Frank/Dad/Grandfather gave us indelible memories of his insatiable curiosity, his commitment to education and lifelong learning, and an enduring optimism coupled with a wry sense of humor. We all mourn his passing and are grateful, and truly blessed, for his long life with us: his daughters Doreen Hazel (Ed Marsh), Karen Hazel, and Lauren Hazel; his ten grandchildren Ramsey Smith (Sabrina), Lauren Smith (Chris Jablonski), Kamal Nuri (Donna Francis), Koro Nuri (Sara Perkins), Aliyah Nuri Horton (Frank Horton), Khalil Nuri (Tamarra), Zarinah Nuri, Kareem Nuri, Devin Marsh, and Brett Marsh, and twelve great-grandchildren; his longtime close friend Regina Caines, sister-in-law Ruth Hazel, former son-in-law Rashid Nuri, many nieces and nephews, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Brothers, and numerous friends and neighbors, all of whom were dear to him.



