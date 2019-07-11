|
KEENE, Francis R. Age 85, of Beverly, passed away July 11, 2019, husband of the late Marie C. (DiNapoli) Keene. Survived by a sister, Shirley DeSalvo, many nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Rita Johnston and Gloria Taylor. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, MA 01960, from 10 A.M. – 12 P.M., followed by a Service in the funeral home at 12 P.M. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For online obituary, please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019