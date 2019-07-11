Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS KEENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS R. KEENE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS R. KEENE Obituary
KEENE, Francis R. Age 85, of Beverly, passed away July 11, 2019, husband of the late Marie C. (DiNapoli) Keene. Survived by a sister, Shirley DeSalvo, many nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Rita Johnston and Gloria Taylor. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, MA 01960, from 10 A.M. – 12 P.M., followed by a Service in the funeral home at 12 P.M. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For online obituary, please visit ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Francis R. KEENE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now