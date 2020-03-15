|
MURPHY, Francis R. Jr. Formerly of Scituate and Wellesley, MA, on March 14, 2020, born March 23, 1932. Beloved husband of Sally Murphy. Preceded in death by his loving wife Virginia L. (Perini) and survived by their 7 children: Francis R. Murphy, III and wife Joan of Milton, Gregory T. Murphy and wife Ellen of Cumberland, RI, Brian D. Murphy of Scituate, Dean S. Murphy and wife Donna of Easton, Virginia L. Vickers of Scituate, Richard T. and wife Lori of Marshfield, and Derek C. Murphy and wife Raquel of Hartsdale, NY. Also survived by 24 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Fran was a graduate of St. Sebastian's School and Tufts University, a Navy veteran and a lifelong hotel and restaurant owner (originally operating under the Howard Johnson's banner). He loved the sun, boating, beaches and hosting his many good friends and family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Pan-Mass Challenge supporting Dana Farber at profile.pmc.org/RM0320
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020