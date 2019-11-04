Boston Globe Obituaries
GALLAHUE, Francis S. Of Wakefield, November 3. Beloved husband of Mary (Faria) Gallahue. Loving father of Francis Gallahue, Jr. of Billerica, David Gallahue of Stoneham and Dianne Sica of Canton. Brother of Margaret Reed of Cohasset and the late James and Robert Gallahue, and Marie Brickley. Grandfather of Kelly, Brendan, David, Jr., Lauren, Patrick, Vinny and Braydon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
