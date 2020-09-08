RUGGERI, Francis S. Age 91 of Lynn, beloved husband of the late Claire J. (Huskins) Ruggeri, died Sept. 6th. Loving son of the late Sebastian & Christine Ruggeri. Devoted father of Marie A. Hanlon & her husband Daniel P. Hanlon, Jr. Loving grandfather of Nicole M. Hanlon & Rachel L. Hanlon. Dear brother of the late Donald Ruggeri. Private Services were held & Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lynn. US Army veteran Korean War. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Special Olympics
Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752 or https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/massachusetts19
Arrangements entrusted to the Nadworny Funeral Home 798 Western Ave., LYNN, MA 01905.