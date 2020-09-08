1/
FRANCIS S. RUGGERI
RUGGERI, Francis S. Age 91 of Lynn, beloved husband of the late Claire J. (Huskins) Ruggeri, died Sept. 6th. Loving son of the late Sebastian & Christine Ruggeri. Devoted father of Marie A. Hanlon & her husband Daniel P. Hanlon, Jr. Loving grandfather of Nicole M. Hanlon & Rachel L. Hanlon. Dear brother of the late Donald Ruggeri. Private Services were held & Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lynn. US Army veteran Korean War. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752 or https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/massachusetts19 Arrangements entrusted to the Nadworny Funeral Home 798 Western Ave., LYNN, MA 01905. For guestbook, www.nadwornyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Francis S. RUGGERI


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nadworny Funeral Home & Cremation Service
798 Western Ave
Lynn, MA 01905
(781) 593-5520
