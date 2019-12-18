Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for FRANCIS BIELSKI
FRANCIS T. "FRANK" BIELSKI

FRANCIS T. "FRANK" BIELSKI Obituary
BIELSKI, Francis T. "Frank" A longtime resident of Needham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18th. He was 77 years old. Frank was a Needham Firefighter for many years. He loved deep sea fishing and spending time with his family. Frank is survived by his son Robert Bielski of Millis and his daughter Lynne Melia and her husband Josh of Needham. He was the loving grandfather of Samantha and Joshua Melia. Frank was the brother of the late Robert Bielski and his surviving wife Sheila Bielski of Franklin. He is also survived by his niece and nephew Brooke and Jovan Bielski. Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Sunday, December 22nd from 2-5pm. A Reception in celebration of Frank's life will be held immediately following Visitation at the Village Club, 83 Morton St., Needham. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Frank, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
