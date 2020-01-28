|
DANEHY, Francis T. Of Brighton, January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Philomena "Phyllis" (Madden) Danehy. Devoted father of Francis T. Danehy, Jr. and his wife Jane of Norwood, Lisa Despres and her husband Michael of Needham, Matthew Danehy and his wife Dana of Mansfield, Brenda Sople and her husband Ed of Norwood. Brother of John J. Danehy, Anne Sweetnam, Paul Danehy, Sheila O'Hara and the late Mary McKay and Susan Danehy-Merrill. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, January 31st from 9-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Frank was coach in Brighton Central Little League and longtime employee of Dept. Of Social Services. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Brighton, MA 02135. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen & McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020