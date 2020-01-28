Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market Street
Brighton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS DANEHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS T. DANEHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS T. DANEHY Obituary
DANEHY, Francis T. Of Brighton, January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Philomena "Phyllis" (Madden) Danehy. Devoted father of Francis T. Danehy, Jr. and his wife Jane of Norwood, Lisa Despres and her husband Michael of Needham, Matthew Danehy and his wife Dana of Mansfield, Brenda Sople and her husband Ed of Norwood. Brother of John J. Danehy, Anne Sweetnam, Paul Danehy, Sheila O'Hara and the late Mary McKay and Susan Danehy-Merrill. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, January 31st from 9-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Frank was coach in Brighton Central Little League and longtime employee of Dept. Of Social Services. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Brighton, MA 02135. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen & McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -