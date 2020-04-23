Home

FRANCIS T. (BUD) RICHARDSON


1935 - 2020
RICHARDSON, Francis T. (Bud) Former Proprietor of Minuteman Messenger Dies at 85 Passed away on April 17 due to a long illness. He was known for his kind and generous heart. He had an affable spirit and delightful charm. Born in Corsicana, TX, he came to Boston after he had served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and completed 2 years of college. He worked various jobs, including as a teller at Bank of Boston, before buying Minuteman Messenger Service on Bromfield Street in 1971. He is survived by his sister Sally (Richardson) Deweese of Houston, TX and brother Leslie D. Richardson of Sherman, TX. Dear nephew Floyd Richardson of Cambridge, MA and many other nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be determined.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020
