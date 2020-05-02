Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
More Obituaries for FRANCIS TERRASI
FRANCIS TERRASI

FRANCIS TERRASI Obituary
TERRASI, Francis Peacefully passed away April 19, 2020 at the Briarwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Needham, MA.

He was born on March 22, 1928 in Waltham, MA to Salvatore and Angelina (Carpentino) Terrasi. He was married to Joan (Sullivan) Terrasi who passed away in 1999. Together they raised three sons, Francis C., Jr., Charles S., and James M.

At the age of 17 he entered the Army and fought during World War II in Germany, France, Philippines, and Japan, earning the Bronze Star. After World War II he served in Korea. After his time in the service, he worked for Raytheon for 43 years as a microwave engineer.

He is survived by his sons, Francis, Jr. and his wife Barbara (Eames) of Sandwich, MA, Charles and his wife Joan (Papa) of Pepperell, MA, and James of Maynard, MA. He is also survived by his brother, Carmelo and his wife Arlene (Harootunian) of Marlboro, MA, his grandchildren, Michael Terrasi and his wife Leah (Pearlman), Matthew Terrasi, David Terrasi and his partner Steve Boutcher, Nicole Roy, David Pratka, Alyssa Roy, Christopher Pratka, Kathryn Pratka, and Jennifer Pratka; a special great-grandson, Gabriel "Francis" Terrasi, his nephew, Gregory Terrasi, and nieces, Lisa Giglio and Doloris Harootunian. He was predeceased by his brother, Saverio.

Burial with United States Army Military Honors was held private for his family at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. A celebration of Francis' Life will be held at a later date, when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
