1/
FRANCIS THOMAS SEERY Jr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEERY, Francis Thomas Jr. Died September 15. Of Marlborough, formerly of Arlington, Needham, Monument Beach, and Hudson. Born August 21, 1935, in Cambridge, MA. Loving husband of Lavenia (Honey) Flynn-Seery. Beloved father of Stephanie Seery-Murphy of Sacramento, CA, Mary Frances Fay and her husband Sean Fay of Marlborough, and Thomas P. Seery and his wife Sheila Seery of Tucson, AZ. Cherished grandfather of Timothy O'Malley, Gregory Seery, Kieran Seery, Siobhan Murphy, Kayleigh Fay, Lauren Fay, and Cameron Fay. Beloved brother of Paul G. Seery of Westfield, Peter L. Seery of Hilton Head, SC, Stephen D. Seery of Swansea, and Anne K. Harrington of Watertown. Frank was also predeceased by his wife of nearly 50 years, Mary Jane (Shannon) Seery, and his older son, Gregory F. Seery of Arlington (Tricia). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Frank graduated from Phillips Andover Academy in 1953, and received his Bachelor's degree from Amherst College in 1957. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Frank was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph Parish in Needham, where he was a Eucharistic minister, lector, cantor, CCD teacher, and part-time organist.

For over 30 years, he was a marketing executive at Honeywell, Inforex, GTE Sylvania, and Digital Equipment Corp. After retirement, he began a new career in human services as the director of the Crossroads Family Shelter in East Boston, and thereafter worked for many years serving those with disabilities at Cape Abilities, and at the Michael Carter Lisnow Respite Center in Hopkinton.

Frank's Catholic faith was foremost in his life, followed by his devotion to his family. He was an accomplished pianist and organist, and an avid gardener. His work with disabled and disadvantaged people was his avocation and where he found the greatest fulfillment in life.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 1-4 P.M. at Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., MARLBOROUGH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, at 9 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough. Burial with military honors will follow the Funeral at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1 Wellesley Ave., Needham. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Frank's name to The Michael Carter Lisnow Respite Center, 112 Main St., Hopkinton, MA 01748.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved