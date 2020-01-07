Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St.
Malden, MA
View Map
FRANCIS W. CARATELLI

FRANCIS W. CARATELLI Obituary
CARATELLI, Francis W. Of Billerica, formerly of Medford, January 7th. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie A. (Manzelli) Caratelli. Devoted father of David Caratelli and his wife Becky. Loving Grampa of Declan Caratelli. Dear brother of Michael Caratelli, Peter Caratelli and Teri Goodwin. Best friend of Charlie and Cindy Sheehan, and Marie and Gerry Williams. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, January 11th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. To leave a message of condolence, please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
