CARATELLI, Francis W. Of Billerica, formerly of Medford, January 7th. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie A. (Manzelli) Caratelli. Devoted father of David Caratelli and his wife Becky. Loving Grampa of Declan Caratelli. Dear brother of Michael Caratelli, Peter Caratelli and Teri Goodwin. Best friend of Charlie and Cindy Sheehan, and Marie and Gerry Williams. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, January 11th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. To leave a message of condolence, please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020