McGONAGLE, Francis W. Age 91. Lifelong resident of Jamaica Plain, November 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late James and Cecelia (McGonagle) McGonagle of Donegal, Ireland. Devoted husband of the late Mary Rita (O'Connor) McGonagle. Loving father of Maryfran Hughes and her husband John of Jamaica Plain, Paul McGonagle of Roslindale, and Ed McGonagle and his wife Liz of Dedham. Cherished grandfather of Timothy, Brian, Meghan, and Brendan Hughes, Amy Fielding, Colleen, Michael, Matthew, and Michelle McGonagle and 12 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late John, Joseph, James, Edward, and Hugh "Dan" McGonagle, Catherine Gaynor, Anna Walsh, and Theresa Russell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Longtime employee of N.E. Telephone/Verizon. Member of the IBEW Local 103, Knights of Columbus Council 1308, Roslindale. Francis was an avid Boston Sports fan. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, November 14th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, November 15th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Jamaica Plain at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Francis' memory to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 97 South St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019