Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
First Parish Church in Weston
349 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
NEWBURY, Francis W. 'Tare' Of Weston. November 21, 2019. Husband of Susan (Elwell) Newbury. Father of Joshua Ware Newbury of Weston and Elizabeth Wickes Newbury of Hudson. Brother of Katherine D. 'Dex' McGill (late Bruce) of Westwood; brother-in-law of Nancy Gaylord Powers (Phillip) of Akron, OH; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Tare's life by gathering on Thursday, December 12th in First Parish Church, 349 Boston Post Rd., Weston, where his Funeral Service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Rev. Jeff Barz Snell will officiate. Burial is private. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Golden Ball Tavern Museum, 662 Boston Post Rd., Weston, MA 02493. www.goldenballtavern.org/donate For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019
