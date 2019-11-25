|
|
NEWBURY, Francis W. 'Tare' Of Weston, died suddenly on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The loving husband of Susan Elwell Newbury of 56 years. Born in Cambridge, MA, Tare attended Shady Hill School, Milton Academy, class of 1956, and earned his BA in economics from Harvard, class of 1960. Upon graduation, Tare joined State Street Bank, eventually becoming senior vice president in charge of the New England Banking division. In 1981, he resigned to co-found Newbury, Piret and Company, a Boston based Investment Banking firm and subsequently became CEO and co-owner of Devco Products, a manufacturer of high tech windows. Tare was the treasurer of the 1960 class at Harvard and also a member of the Fox and Hasty Pudding clubs. He was a past member of The Country Club and Harvard Club of Boston and had leadership rolls in all his reunions at both Milton Academy and Harvard University. He was a firm believer of stewardship, as evidenced by his chairing the finance committee at the Golden Ball Tavern in Weston for over 40 years, and recently Chairman of the endowment for both the Tavern and the First Parish Church in Weston. Tare's personal foundation was based on integrity and sharing. He was generous with both time and treasure, often asked for career guidance by those confronting change or uncertainty. Among his greatest loves were his family, gardening with his wife Sue, music, sailing, traveling and being with friends. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Susan (Elwell) Newbury; a son, Joshua Ware Newbury of Weston; a daughter, Elizabeth Wickes Newbury of Hudson, a sister, Katherine Dexter McGill of Westwood; a sister-in-law, Nancy Gaylord Powers and husband Philip L. Powers of Akron, Ohio and many wonderful nephews and nieces. Family and friends will honor and remember Tare's life by gathering on Thursday, December 12th, in First Parish Church in Weston, 349 Boston Post Road, Weston, where his Memorial Service will celebrated at 2 p.m. The Rev. Jeff Barz-Snell will officiate. Burial will be private. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Golden Ball Tavern Museum, 662 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA 02493. Arrangements by www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019