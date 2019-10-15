|
ROTHWELL, Francis W. "Mousey" Age 82, of West End of Boston, formerly of Somerville. October 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie Elaine (Bordonaro). Devoted son of the late Mary Rothwell. Loving father of Francine C., Brian D., and Alison P. Rothwell, all of Somerville. Brother of the late Robert and James Rothwell. Dear grandfather of Alecia and Kerianne Wilson, both of Pelham, NH. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday, 4-8 pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late member Somerville Loyal Order of Moose, Ball Sq. Fishing Club and Late board member of The West End Museum in Boston. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019