Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
FRANCIS ROTHWELL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Somerville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS ROTHWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS W. "MOUSEY" ROTHWELL


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS W. "MOUSEY" ROTHWELL Obituary
ROTHWELL, Francis W. "Mousey" Age 82, of West End of Boston, formerly of Somerville. October 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie Elaine (Bordonaro). Devoted son of the late Mary Rothwell. Loving father of Francine C., Brian D., and Alison P. Rothwell, all of Somerville. Brother of the late Robert and James Rothwell. Dear grandfather of Alecia and Kerianne Wilson, both of Pelham, NH. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday, 4-8 pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late member Somerville Loyal Order of Moose, Ball Sq. Fishing Club and Late board member of The West End Museum in Boston. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now