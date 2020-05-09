Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANCIS WAI WING LAU

LAU, Francis Wai Wing Age 67, of Natick, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 after suffering from Parkinson's Disease for over two decades. Born and raised in Hong Kong in a humble environment, he completed graduate school and started a family before immigrating to Massachusetts in 1989, where he continued his career as a financial controller at StatSpin Technologies, a medical supply company. Dedicated to his family, he supported his children through college and medical school even as Parkinson's Disease affected his body and mind. Throughout his life, he always enjoyed meals shared with his family and international travel (to over 50 countries) with his wife and siblings-in-law. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Camy K. Lau, of 42 years, daughter, Trevin Lau, M.D., and her husband, Albert Gong, son, Kelvin Lau, M.D., and his wife, Lu Anne Dinglasan, M.D. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Wesley and Paxton Gong, Carys Bella, Ardenne Rose, and Seraphina Grace Lau, and his siblings Wai Kwong, Wai Fei, Wai Wah, Wai Yu, and Wai Bik Lau. He was predeceased by his parents, Shun Chuen Lau and Pui Chi Wong. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public Services, and interment will be private. Memorial donations in his name can be sent to online michaeljfox.org/donate by phone (1-800-708-7644), or by mail at Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21731. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342

Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
