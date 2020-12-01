1/1
FRANCIS X. GILLESPIE
GILLESPIE, Francis X. "Frank" Of Stoneham, November 30, 2020 at age 78. Beloved husband of Ann Gillespie. Devoted father of Craig Gillespie and his wife Nikki and Andrea Gillespie - Amin and her husband Cyrus. Cherished grandfather of 5. Dear brother of the late Johnny, Leo, Robert, Billy, Arthur and Albert Gillespie. Loving son of the late John Gillespie and Mary Gillespie. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. US Army Veteran. Funeral from the Doherty - Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, Friday, Dec. 4th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Frank's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memoires with Frank's Family on Thursday, Dec. 3rd from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Funeral Home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. Please honor Frank by making donations in his memory to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or by visiting www.kidneyfund.org. For directions or to send a memorial condolence,

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
