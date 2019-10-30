|
|
IRWIN, Francis X. Retired Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston Retired Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, died after a brief illness on October 30, 2019 at his home on Cape Cod surrounded by his loving family. He was 85 years old. Bishop Irwin grew up in Medford, where he attended St. Joseph's Catholic School. He went on to graduate from Boston College High School, Boston College and St John's Seminary in Brighton. He was ordained a Catholic priest on February 2, 1960. During his early priesthood, he served at St. Joseph's parish in Roxbury, St. Mary's of the Assumption in Revere and St. Patrick's in Lawrence. He also served at St. Camillus Church in Arlington, while earning his Master's degree in Social Work from Boston College. In 1970, Francis went on to work for Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Boston, working there nearly 20 years. As Secretary of Social Services for the Archdiocese, Father Irwin brought many families together through adoption, and was also instrumental in the founding of the Sister Zita Fleming Office of AIDS Ministry and the Nazareth Residence, both dedicated to serving men, women and children living with HIV and AIDS. After his time at Catholic Charities, the Bishop went on to serve as pastor of St. Susanna's in Dedham. His final post prior to be being ordained Bishop was pastor of St. Agnes parish in Arlington, where he made many new friends while overseeing the operations of St. Agnes Elementary School and Arlington Catholic High School. On September 17, 1996, Bishop Irwin was ordained Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston and the Titular Bishop of Ubaza. "To Live in Joyful Hope" was his chosen motto as Bishop, and he did just that everyday. While his duties as Bishop removed him from the day to day involvement of parish work, he continued his pastoral duties as often as possible, continuing to minister to former parishioners through weddings, baptisms and funerals among other celebrations of faith. Upon reaching the age of mandatory retirement in 2009, Bishop Irwin tendered his resignation as Auxiliary Bishop. Retirement brought the Bishop to his beloved home on Cape Cod, where he returned to parish work saying weekly Mass at St. Pius X, Yarmouth. Bishop Irwin said his last Mass at St. Pious this September. Bishop Irwin is survived by his brother Eugene and his wife Anne of Dennis, and sister Peggy and her husband Richard Callahan of Randolph. He was predeceased by his brothers John and Robert and sisters Mary and Joan (Curran) and his loyal dog "Bama." He will be missed by his sixteen nieces and nephews to whom he was affectionately known as "Uncle Frank," and many great-nieces and nephews. The Bishop also leaves behind his devoted caregiver Cassie White. Bishop Irwin will lie in state at St. Raphael's Church, 512 High Street, West Medford on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 by Cardinal Sean O'Malley at St. Raphael's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Francis X. Irwin Class of 1952 Scholarship Fund c/o BC High, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester MA 02125. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019