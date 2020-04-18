Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for FRANCIS JACKMAN
FRANCIS X. JACKMAN

FRANCIS X. JACKMAN Obituary
JACKMAN, Francis X. In Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away on April 11, 2020. Devoted husband of Emily Loomis of Quincy. Proud father of Andrew Jackman and his wife Beth, Xavier Jackman and his wife Suzy. Loving grandfather of Erin and Will. Son of the late James and Maryellen (McGrath) Jackman. Brother of the late Marie Walsh, James, Thomas, Joseph and Roger Jackman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and beloved sisters-in-law. He was a retired teacher and lawyer. Proud fan of all Boston sports teams and a loving friend to many. Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West End Museum 150 Staniford Street, Boston, MA 02114. O'Brien Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
