MAHONEY, Francis X. Of Winchester, May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years to Barbara A. Mahoney (Delaney). Loving father of Patricia DiVincenzo and her husband Robert of NY, Eileen Raad of GA, Megan Mahoney of Winchester and Francis X. "Chip" Mahoney and his wife Allyson of CT. Proud 'Papa' of Matthew, Michael, Abigail, Caitlin, Conor, Caroline, Coln, Jackson, and Gavin. Dear brother of Mary Green and her husband Robert of Cambridge, David Mahoney and his wife Grace of FL, and William Mahoney and his wife Jeanne of FL. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Frank began his insurance and banking career in 1960. At 26, he co-founded Suburban National Bank in Arlington, Mass and was an active Director through the mid-90's. Frank's deep relationships with his insurance clients are measured in decades and reflect his dedication and work ethic. He believed in public service and held several elected positions in both Arlington and Winchester, MA. His strong love for Cape Cod and friends was second only to the love for his family. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to Saint Eulalia Parish, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, MA 01890. For donations or to send a condolence, visit keefefuneralhome.com His Funeral will be private. It will be live streamed for relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11AM at https://sainteulalia.org/
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020