|
|
MALLARD, Francis X. Sr. Age 93 of Somerville, December 23, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Alice (Baird). Loving father of Francis X. Mallard, Jr. and his wife Evelyn, the late Robert W. Mallard and his surviving wife Patricia, the late Paul and Linda Mallard. Brother of the late Grace Hickson. Dear grandfather of Ashley Mallard, Gregory Mallard and Gwendolyn Rypkema. Great-grandfather of Jackson Rypkema. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Late employee for over 40 years of Danny's in Magoon Square, Somerville. Proud Veteran, US Navy WWII.For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019