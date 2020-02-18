Boston Globe Obituaries
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
22 Boston St.
Middleton, MA
FRANCIS X. MASSE

MASSE, Francis X. Age 90 of Middleton, beloved husband of Marie (Sullivan) Masse, passed on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Masconomet Healthcare in Topsfield. In addition to his wife, Francis is survived by his daughter, Deborah LeBlanc & husband John of Middleton, his son, Dana Masse of Maine, his stepchildren, Christine Preytis, MaryBeth Corcoran, Charles Preytis and Jonathan Preytis. Proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings; sister, Caroline O'Meara & husband Edward, brother, Chester K. Masse & wife Joan and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Kenneth Masse & brother to the late Harrison Masse. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Francis' Funeral Mass at St. Agnes Church, 22 Boston St., Middleton on Friday, Feb. 21st at 11 A.M. All other Services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
