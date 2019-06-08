|
McLAUGHLIN, Francis X. In Middleton, NH formerly of Brighton June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of "Jane" Martha (Yeager) McLaughlin. Devoted brother of Alice DeLuca, Charles and Robert McLaughlin, and the late Loretta Duato and James McLaughlin. Loving son of the late James and Victoria (Jeffery) McLaughlin, and son-in-law of the late Andrew and Hazel Yeager. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, June 11th from 9-10 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. McLaughlin may be made to Cornerstone VNA Hospice Care, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019