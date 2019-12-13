|
MONAHAN, Francis X. Jr. Of Norwood, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 57. Devoted son of Lucy (Breen) Monahan-Burton and the late Francis X. Monahan, Sr. Loving father of Tabitha, Madeline & her husband Simon, and Nicholas. Devoted brother of Marie & her husband Ed, Patricia and Lucy & her partner Dee. At his request, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in his name may be made to a . www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019