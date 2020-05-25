|
|
MULHERN, Francis X. "Fran" Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (McDonough) for 46 years. Loving father of Scott and his wife Jennifer (Keough) and Kathryn, all of West Roxbury. Brother of the late Margaret Gilligan, Henry J., Ann O'Sullivan, and James G. Cousin of the late Sr. Virginia Mulhern, SNDdeN. Devoted uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Fran was a proud graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Boston State College, and Northeastern University. He was a Sargent on the MBTA Police Force for 31 years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa of Avila Church, Thursday, May 28th at 10 o'clock. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Parish, 10 St. Theresa Ave., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020