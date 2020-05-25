Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS MULHERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS X. "FRAN" MULHERN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS X. "FRAN" MULHERN Obituary
MULHERN, Francis X. "Fran" Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (McDonough) for 46 years. Loving father of Scott and his wife Jennifer (Keough) and Kathryn, all of West Roxbury. Brother of the late Margaret Gilligan, Henry J., Ann O'Sullivan, and James G. Cousin of the late Sr. Virginia Mulhern, SNDdeN. Devoted uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Fran was a proud graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Boston State College, and Northeastern University. He was a Sargent on the MBTA Police Force for 31 years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa of Avila Church, Thursday, May 28th at 10 o'clock. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Parish, 10 St. Theresa Ave., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -