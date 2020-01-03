Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Resources
FRANCIS X. RILEY Sr. Obituary
RILEY, Francis X. Sr. Of Milton, formerly of Hyde Park, January 1st, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Thelma R. (Dower). Father of Francis and his wife Karen of Wilmington, Kathleen and her husband Richard Lombardi of Sandwich, Terence and his wife Beth Riley of Ocean City, MD and John and his wife Pamela Riley of Sykesville, MD. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, MA, Monday morning at 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church at 10AM. Visiting Hours Sunday evening, from 3 to 6PM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. Donations may be made to Toys for Tots, PO Box 391, South Weymouth, MA 02190.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
