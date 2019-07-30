|
|
RYAN, Francis X. Of North Quincy, died July 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Francis Xavier Ryan was born in Boston on March 1, 1947, to the late Francis P. Ryan and Kathleen (Sullivan) Ryan. Francis was also known by "Frank" and "Fred." Francis graduated from St. Columbkille High School in 1964 where he was elected President of his Senior Class and was a Captain of both the baseball and football teams.
He received his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Suffolk University in 1968, where he majored in accounting. Francis also played on the Suffolk University Baseball team, and was awarded an athletic scholarship after walking on as a freshman.
In October, 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War, Francis enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in September, 1972 with the rank of Sergeant E-4. Francis served in Vietnam at Phu Cat Air Base in the Central Highlands from November 1970 to November 1971, and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal. Francis also was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal and a second Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster for his service in Vietnam.
After his military service, Francis received his MBA from Suffolk University in June 1973 with special emphasis in Finance and Economics.
From April 1974 to March 1988, Francis served as a Budget Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard where he received numerous awards for meritorious performance. Among Francis' awards were the Comptroller's Award for Excellence, which was presented to Francis by Drew Lewis, then U.S. Secretary for Transportation. Francis also received an award for meritorious achievement in budget and finance, which was presented by Elizabeth Dole, then U. S. Secretary for Transportation.
From March 1988 to March 1990, Francis worked as a Budget Officer at the Volpe Transportation Center in Kendall Square, Cambridge.
From March 1990 until he retired in May 2007, Francis worked as Budget Officer for Region 1 of the U. S. General Services Administration (GSA) where he oversaw a budget of approximately $100,000,000. In 2005, Francis was temporarily appointed to serve as Acquisition Executive for GSA Region 1 where he was tasked with reorganization and interpretation of contract policy and overseeing the issuance of all contract warrants in Region 1. Francis also received numerous awards for meritorious achievement during his tenure with GSA.
Francis was an ardent golfer and enjoyed golf principally at Ponkapoag Golf Course. Francis also shot a hole-in-one at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard. Francis also traveled extensively throughout the United States and always enjoyed golf at the many destinations to which he traveled. Francis made his home between North Quincy and South Carolina.
Son of the late Francis P. Ryan and Kathleen (Sullivan) Ryan. Stepson of the late Margaret E. Ryan. Brother of William P. Lennon and his wife Ellen of Falmouth, Michael P. Ryan and his wife Claire of South Carolina, Paul J. Lennon and his wife Maureen of Idaho, Maureen Lennon and her husband Steven Vendig of Florida, John P. Ryan and his wife Jeanne-Marie of Needham, Maura Ryan of Arlington and Margaret Corbett and her husband Barry of North Reading. Francis is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Tuesday at 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Francis may be made to the New England Home for Vietnam Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019